Anne Moore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anne Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE. 

Anne Moore works at Nebraska Urgent Care and Family Practice in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nebraska Urgent Care
    4720 W Huntington Ave Ste J, Lincoln, NE 68524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 470-6055
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Anne Moore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023043395
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Union College, Lincoln, NE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Moore works at Nebraska Urgent Care and Family Practice in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Anne Moore’s profile.

    Anne Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

