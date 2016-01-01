Anne Moore, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lincoln, NE.
Nebraska Urgent Care4720 W Huntington Ave Ste J, Lincoln, NE 68524 Directions (402) 470-6055Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023043395
- Union College, Lincoln, NE
Anne Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.