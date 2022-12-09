Dr. Montero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Montero, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anne Montero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Montero works at
Locations
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7320Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Midwest Eye Institute10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 994-0980
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montero is an excellent and genuine therapist. She truly wants her patients to succeed in their therapy and finds ways to help her patients bring out the core of the issue that needs to dealt with. Of course, the patient has to be a willing participant in that journey as well. I have had several other therapists over the years and Dr. Montero is by far the best I've had the pleasure to work with and feel we will actually meet the goals we have established. Even though it's not always fun or comfortable to face things that need to be changed in my life, Dr. Montero's approach is gentle but straight-forward when helping me to discover what I need. I believe what you'll get out of your sessions is what you put into them and I highly recommend Dr. Montero!!
About Dr. Anne Montero, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447467048
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montero works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.