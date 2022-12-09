See All Clinical Psychologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Anne Montero, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anne Montero, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anne Montero, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Montero works at The University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Carol Carter, HSPP
Carol Carter, HSPP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-7320
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Eye Institute
    10300 N Illinois St Ste 1200, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 994-0980
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Montero?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Montero is an excellent and genuine therapist. She truly wants her patients to succeed in their therapy and finds ways to help her patients bring out the core of the issue that needs to dealt with. Of course, the patient has to be a willing participant in that journey as well. I have had several other therapists over the years and Dr. Montero is by far the best I've had the pleasure to work with and feel we will actually meet the goals we have established. Even though it's not always fun or comfortable to face things that need to be changed in my life, Dr. Montero's approach is gentle but straight-forward when helping me to discover what I need. I believe what you'll get out of your sessions is what you put into them and I highly recommend Dr. Montero!!
    Danielle — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anne Montero, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anne Montero, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Montero to family and friends

    Dr. Montero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Montero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anne Montero, PHD.

    About Dr. Anne Montero, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447467048
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montero has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anne Montero, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.