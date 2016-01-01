See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP

Internal Medicine
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.

Anne Marie Woodruff works at Practice in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Heidbrier, MD
Dr. Edward Heidbrier, MD
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Scheperle, MD
Dr. Mark Scheperle, MD
8 (63)
View Profile
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 160, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Marie Woodruff?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Marie Woodruff to family and friends

    Anne Marie Woodruff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Marie Woodruff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP.

    About Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538272307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri - St. Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Marie Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Marie Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Marie Woodruff works at Practice in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Anne Marie Woodruff’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Anne Marie Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Marie Woodruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Marie Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Marie Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anne Marie Woodruff, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.