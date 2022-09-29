See All Bariatric Doctors in Woodridge, IL
Anne-Marie Fetter, APN

Bariatric Medicine
5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne-Marie Fetter, APN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. 

Anne-Marie Fetter works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Woodridge, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7205
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Sep 29, 2022
Engaging and on point!
— Sep 29, 2022
Photo: Anne-Marie Fetter, APN
About Anne-Marie Fetter, APN

  • Bariatric Medicine
  • English
  • 1689078875
Frequently Asked Questions

Anne-Marie Fetter, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne-Marie Fetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Anne-Marie Fetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Anne-Marie Fetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne-Marie Fetter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne-Marie Fetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne-Marie Fetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

