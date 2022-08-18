See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Englewood, OH
Anne Kroger, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
5 (70)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anne Kroger, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. 

Anne Kroger works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I learn a lot from her, that I wasn't aware of.
    — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Anne Kroger, PA-C
    About Anne Kroger, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295796449
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Kroger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Kroger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Kroger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Kroger works at Premier Weight Loss Solutions in Englewood, OH. View the full address on Anne Kroger’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Anne Kroger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Kroger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Kroger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Kroger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

