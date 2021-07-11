Dr. Kanters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Kanters, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anne Kanters, PHD is a Psychologist in Sequim, WA.
Dr. Kanters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anne Leefeldt Kanters Phd Ps.225 N Sequim Ave, Sequim, WA 98382 Directions (360) 683-9881
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanters?
Dr Kanters has helped me so much over the past 5 years. I have been diagnosed with DID, PTSD,and depression. Dr Kanters has worked with me using EMDR and that has helped me so much. She is kind and caring. She has always been available to me In a crisis. I no longer needing therapy but always know she is there if I need to see her in the future.
About Dr. Anne Kanters, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023175155
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanters accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanters works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.