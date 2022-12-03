Anne Jones, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Jones, NP
Offers telehealth
Anne Jones, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Kentucky Counseling Center4835 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (855) 591-0092
Hope Clinic1025 Sanibel Way, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 225-6711
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Home Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Well I saw her for my internal med issues- diabetes, blood pressure. Moved away and came back and cant find her!!! Oh no. Seeing dome generic awful person, nice but wont talk to me, wont draw pictures on the table mat paper like Anne did of whats wrong, wont even sit down. She was the best practitioner I ever had!!
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1386893451
- Spalding University
