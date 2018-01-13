Anne Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Hunt
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anne Hunt is a Psychologist in Cortland, NY.
Anne Hunt works at
Locations
John P Lombardo Phd Licensed Psychologist PC64 Main St Ste 213, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (607) 758-3316
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anne Hunt helped me enormously. She took my insurance and offers a specialized form of care at the same time. I was very, very sick. She got me out of the intense negative situation I was in. She helped me help myself. I am very grateful she helped me.
About Anne Hunt
- Psychology
- English
- 1083654115
