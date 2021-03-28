Anne Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Graham, FNP-C
Overview
Anne Graham, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Anne Graham works at
Locations
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Bakersfield2633 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 634-1000
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful visit experience, provides quality care, explains everything and answers questions to my satisfaction. Would definitely recommend her!
About Anne Graham, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407089014
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Graham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Anne Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.