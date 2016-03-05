See All Counselors in Plano, TX
Anne Gault, MS

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Gault, MS is a Counselor in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of North Texas 2001.

Anne Gault works at Plano Counseling Solutions, Plano, TX in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plano Counseling Solutions, Plano, TX
    7800 Preston Rd Ste 117, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 743-4674

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 05, 2016
    She is a warm, empathic counselor who understands how people feel when they are distressed. She clearly explains what approaches she is using in terms anyone can understand. She works actively with her clients to resolve their problems.
    Bonnie H. in Plano, TX — Mar 05, 2016
    About Anne Gault, MS

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1528293370
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Counseling Institute Of Texas
    • University Of North Texas 2001
    • Stanford University
