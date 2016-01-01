See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Clinical Psychology
Dr. Anne Flick, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Flick works at Anne C. Flick, Psychologist P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne C. Flick, Psychologist P.C.
    157 E 86th St Ste 2A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-3119

Adolescent Counseling
Grief Therapy
Marital Counseling
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Anne Flick, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356561203
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anne Flick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flick works at Anne C. Flick, Psychologist P.C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Flick’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Flick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

