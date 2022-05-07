Anne Causey, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Causey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Causey, LPC
Anne Causey, LPC is a Counselor in The Woodlands, TX.
Whitestone Building26205 Oak Ridge Dr Ste 107, The Woodlands, TX 77380 DirectionsTuesday1:30pm - 8:30pmWednesday9:30am - 8:30pmThursday9:30am - 8:30pmFriday9:30am - 8:30pm
Anne is a compassionate, caring individual who guided me in my healing process. I would highly recommend her.
Anne Causey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Causey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Anne Causey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Causey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Causey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Causey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.