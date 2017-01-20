Anne Bowden, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Bowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Bowden, FNP
Offers telehealth
Anne Bowden, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.
Rising Health Specialty Clinic1660 E Murray Holladay Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 419-0705Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- UnitedHealthCare
This lady is the example of grace. That's the best way to describe her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English, German
- 1427485275
- Robinson Army Medical Clinic
- Frontier Nursing University
- University Of North Carolina At Pembroke
Anne Bowden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Bowden accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Bowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Bowden speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Anne Bowden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Bowden.
