Overview

Anne Bowden, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.



Anne Bowden works at Rising Health Specialty Clinic, Salt Lake City, UT in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.