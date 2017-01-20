See All Nurse Practitioners in Salt Lake City, UT
Anne Bowden, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Bowden, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University.

Anne Bowden works at Rising Health Specialty Clinic, Salt Lake City, UT in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rising Health Specialty Clinic
    1660 E Murray Holladay Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 419-0705
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Pressure Management
ADHD and-or ADD
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Pressure Management

    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 20, 2017
    This lady is the example of grace. That's the best way to describe her.
    Chad Bartholomew in Salt Lake City, UT — Jan 20, 2017
    About Anne Bowden, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1427485275
    Education & Certifications

    • Robinson Army Medical Clinic
    • Frontier Nursing University
    • University Of North Carolina At Pembroke
    Frequently Asked Questions

