Anne Benson-Wleklinski

Counseling
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anne Benson-Wleklinski is a Counselor in Elmhurst, IL. 

Anne Benson-Wleklinski works at West Suburban Multi-Specialty in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Suburban Multi-specialty Medical Services Association Sc
    386 N York St Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 834-1557
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Anne is awesome, she has helped me through several negative times in my life. She makes you feel comfortable, which helps in expressing your thoughts and issues. Over the years she has taught me many coping techniques and how to problem solve. She is a great listener and helps you focus on the good not the negative. Making you feel good about yourself, boosting your confidence. I highly recommend Anne.
    Phyllis Taylor — Jul 26, 2022
    About Anne Benson-Wleklinski

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811912280
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Benson-Wleklinski is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Benson-Wleklinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Benson-Wleklinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Benson-Wleklinski works at West Suburban Multi-Specialty in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Anne Benson-Wleklinski’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Anne Benson-Wleklinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Benson-Wleklinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Benson-Wleklinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Benson-Wleklinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

