Overview

Anne Barufaldi, LMHC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4427 Emerson St Ste 5, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 642-9100
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Anne Barufaldi has been my counselor for years. She has worked with me, my husband and son on an individual basis as well as marital counseling. She's very professional, intuitive and a great listener offering useful feedback critical to her clients well being. She's not pushy and very patient. I can not imagine trusting anyone else as I trust Anne and have recommended her to many. Shes the best, trust me.
    Jacksonville , FL — Sep 21, 2018
    About Anne Barufaldi, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689710303
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Barufaldi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Barufaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Anne Barufaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Barufaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Barufaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Barufaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

