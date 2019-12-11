Dr. Baden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Baden, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anne Baden, PHD is a Psychologist in Wake Forest, NC.
Dr. Baden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urgent Cares of America North Carolina Inc2001 S Main St Ste 200, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 810-8028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baden?
I saw Dr Baden on a regular basis for over a year. She helped me a lot with my anxiety.
About Dr. Anne Baden, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1932210119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baden works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.