See All Counselors in Aylett, VA
Anne Allen, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Anne Allen, LPC

Counseling
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anne Allen, LPC is a Counselor in Aylett, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    5833 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 108-B, Aylett, VA 23009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 769-7971
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anne Allen?

    Sep 25, 2022
    I am doing telehealth visit with Anne. She is kind and good listener. She helped me setup doxy with no problem. She always understands and provides good advise. Highly recommended.
    — Sep 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Allen, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Anne Allen, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anne Allen to family and friends

    Anne Allen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anne Allen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anne Allen, LPC.

    About Anne Allen, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467556670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Allen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Anne Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anne Allen, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.