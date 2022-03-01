Annamma Thomas, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annamma Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Annamma Thomas, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Annamma Thomas, APRN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Annamma Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Primary Care4105 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 276-5552MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Annamma Thomas?
Me trato súper bien,me explico todo todo lo relacionado con el Motivo de mi visita.Es súper amable. Es una gran profesional, se ve que ama su profesión.
About Annamma Thomas, APRN
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1740528744
Education & Certifications
- Samhsa
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Annamma Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Annamma Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annamma Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Annamma Thomas works at
Annamma Thomas speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Annamma Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annamma Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annamma Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annamma Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.