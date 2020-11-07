Anna Zelichenok, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Zelichenok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anna Zelichenok, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Zelichenok, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Anna Zelichenok works at
Locations
Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-7377
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy to see Anna. She has always treated me well. I think she does a great job.
About Anna Zelichenok, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376782680
Anna Zelichenok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Zelichenok accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Zelichenok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Anna Zelichenok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Zelichenok.
