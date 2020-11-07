See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Anna Zelichenok, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Anna Zelichenok, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Anna Zelichenok works at Louisville Pulmonary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 07, 2020
    I am always happy to see Anna. She has always treated me well. I think she does a great job.
    R.AUBREY — Nov 07, 2020
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1376782680
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Anna Zelichenok, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Zelichenok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Zelichenok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Zelichenok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Zelichenok works at Louisville Pulmonary Care in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Anna Zelichenok’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anna Zelichenok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Zelichenok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Zelichenok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Zelichenok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

