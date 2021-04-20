See All Family Doctors in Bonney Lake, WA
Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Overview

Anna Worden, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. 

Anna Worden works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake
    9230 Sky Island Dr E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 750-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes

Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Apr 20, 2021
So personable and nice
— Apr 20, 2021
About Anna Worden, ARNP

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1326357260
  • 1326357260
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Anna Worden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Anna Worden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anna Worden works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA. View the full address on Anna Worden’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Anna Worden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Worden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Worden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Worden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

