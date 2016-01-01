See All Family Doctors in Ashland, WI
Anna Wilke, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Anna Wilke, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anna Wilke, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, WI. 

Anna Wilke works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Anna Wilke?

Photo: Anna Wilke, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Anna Wilke, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Anna Wilke to family and friends

Anna Wilke's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Anna Wilke

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anna Wilke, APRN.

About Anna Wilke, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679222376
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Anna Wilke, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Wilke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Anna Wilke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anna Wilke works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. View the full address on Anna Wilke’s profile.

Anna Wilke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Wilke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Wilke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Wilke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.