Anna Walker, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anna Walker, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Anna Walker works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 01, 2020
    I truly believe God send Anna to help save my life. After other Drs. Couldn't are wouldn't help. She is one of the BEST... HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PLACE
    About Anna Walker, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1386154045
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Walker works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Anna Walker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anna Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

