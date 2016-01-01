Dr. Anna Varakian, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varakian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Varakian, DC
Overview
Dr. Anna Varakian, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.
Dr. Varakian works at
Locations
-
1
ANS Medical Center1058 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Directions (323) 462-5580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varakian?
About Dr. Anna Varakian, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Armenian, Georgian, Russian and Spanish
- 1043566599
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varakian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varakian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varakian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varakian works at
Dr. Varakian speaks Armenian, Georgian, Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Varakian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varakian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varakian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varakian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.