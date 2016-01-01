See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Overview

Anna Torres, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Anna Torres works at Portland VA Medical Center IM in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 273-5165
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

About Anna Torres, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1104046432
  • 1104046432
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

