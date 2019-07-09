See All Psychologists in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Dr. Anna Tobia, PHD is a Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Tobia works at Health Horizons/Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Institute of Integrative Health Myrna Brind Center
    925 Chestnut St Ste 120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-3402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anna Tobia, PHD

  • Psychology
  • English
  • 1205163177
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Tobia, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tobia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tobia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tobia works at Health Horizons/Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Jefferson in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tobia’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobia.

