Anna Small, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Anna Small, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Anna Small works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care
    Texas Health Family Care
3920 W Wheatland Rd Ste 152, Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 467-0432
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 08, 2016
    Very thoroughly and takes her time to listen
    Rhonda in Dallas, TX — Jan 08, 2016
    About Anna Small, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235172321
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Small works at Texas Health Family Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Anna Small’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Anna Small. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

