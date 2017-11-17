See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Anna Pina, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Anna Pina, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anna Pina, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Anna Pina works at Pr1me Health and Wellness in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pr1me Health and Wellness
    9641 Riverside Pkwy Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 518-5522

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Asthma
Birth Control
Acne
Asthma
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anna Pina?

    Nov 17, 2017
    Very professional but still speaks to you on your level. She has helped me lose over 40 pounds, I have more energy, and feel 10 years younger. I had a friend recommend I see her. I wished I hadn’t waited a year to take that advice. She is a specialist in her field, and is genuinely concerned about your overall health.
    — Nov 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anna Pina, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Anna Pina, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anna Pina to family and friends

    Anna Pina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anna Pina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anna Pina, APRN.

    About Anna Pina, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699039883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Pina, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Pina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Pina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Pina accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Anna Pina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Pina works at Pr1me Health and Wellness in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Anna Pina’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Anna Pina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Pina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Pina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Pina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anna Pina, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.