See All Clinical Psychologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Mateo, CA. They completed their fellowship with Bellevue Hospital Center

Dr. Nedelisky works at Anna Nedelisky, Ph.D. in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anna Nedelisky, Ph.D.
    318 S B St Ste 5, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 331-1503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nedelisky?

    Aug 05, 2016
    She is kind and listens to you well before speaking or asking leading questions. Understand and not judgmental.
    Millbrae, CA — Aug 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nedelisky to family and friends

    Dr. Nedelisky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nedelisky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD.

    About Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265628820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Scripps College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nedelisky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nedelisky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nedelisky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nedelisky works at Anna Nedelisky, Ph.D. in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nedelisky’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nedelisky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nedelisky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nedelisky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nedelisky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Nedelisky, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.