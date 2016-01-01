See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Anna Cibo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (1)
Anna Cibo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Anna Cibo works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV.

    The Obgyn Center
    7160 SMOKE RANCH RD, Las Vegas, NV 89128
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Anna Cibo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518439660
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Cibo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Cibo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Anna Cibo works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV.

    Anna Cibo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Cibo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Cibo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Cibo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

