Anna Moriarty, LPC
Overview
Anna Moriarty, LPC is a Counselor in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LYNN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Integrated Therapeutic Solutions, Cumming, GA2450 Atlanta Hwy Ste 1503, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 722-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Anna Moriarty, LPC
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1568612612
Education & Certifications
- Northside Mental Health Center
- LYNN UNIVERSITY
- Warner University
Anna Moriarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Moriarty accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Moriarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Anna Moriarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Moriarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Moriarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Moriarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.