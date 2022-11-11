See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Anna McCaughna, ARNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Anna McCaughna, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Anna McCaughna works at Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing
    416 S Creyts Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 265-5277
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 11, 2022
I always enjoy my visits with Dr. McCaughna. I see her for acne treatment and she always sets a warm and inviting tone, with what might otherwise be a rather uncomfortable topic. Dr McCaughna is willing to take time to answer questions, in fact she encourages it. She takes progressive action against problems and makes sure that you know that you WILL get to where you need. Every time I leave with a new piece of information. You can tell that Dr McCaughna is not only good at what she does, but also has a true passion for it. That to me, is what makes a good doctor. Also the rest of the faculty is very nice and inviting.
Ian — Nov 11, 2022
About Anna McCaughna, ARNP

Specialties
  • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1649248493
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

