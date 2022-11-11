Anna McCaughna, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna McCaughna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anna McCaughna, ARNP
Overview
Anna McCaughna, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Anna McCaughna works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing416 S Creyts Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (231) 265-5277Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna McCaughna?
I always enjoy my visits with Dr. McCaughna. I see her for acne treatment and she always sets a warm and inviting tone, with what might otherwise be a rather uncomfortable topic. Dr McCaughna is willing to take time to answer questions, in fact she encourages it. She takes progressive action against problems and makes sure that you know that you WILL get to where you need. Every time I leave with a new piece of information. You can tell that Dr McCaughna is not only good at what she does, but also has a true passion for it. That to me, is what makes a good doctor. Also the rest of the faculty is very nice and inviting.
About Anna McCaughna, ARNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1649248493
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna McCaughna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Anna McCaughna using Healthline FindCare.
Anna McCaughna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna McCaughna works at
23 patients have reviewed Anna McCaughna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna McCaughna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna McCaughna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna McCaughna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.