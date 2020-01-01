Anna Laurence has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Laurence, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Laurence, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Anna Laurence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ConnectUs Healthcare601 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 292-9770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Laurence?
She is very professional. Straight to the point.
About Anna Laurence, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558791780
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Laurence accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Laurence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Laurence works at
2 patients have reviewed Anna Laurence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Laurence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Laurence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Laurence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.