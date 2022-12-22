See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Anna Lander, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Anna Lander, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3934 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 105, Houston, TX 77068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 710-8706

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Anna Lander, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1386291375
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Anna Lander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Anna Lander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Anna Lander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Lander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Lander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Lander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

