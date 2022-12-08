Anna King, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anna King, PA
Overview
Anna King, PA is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin La Crosse and is affiliated with Thedacare Medical Center Berlin, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Anna King works at
Locations
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4697Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna King?
Anna does her research before even meeting with the patient. (Don't you hate when a provider enters the room and they haven't even looked at your chart?) She explains everything well and is very open to any questions the patient may have.
About Anna King, PA
- Cardiology
- 3 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043862998
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anna King accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anna King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.