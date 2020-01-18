Anna Jankowska has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Jankowska, MA
Overview
Anna Jankowska, MA is a Counselor in Chicago, IL.
Anna Jankowska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edulogos Ltd4515 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Directions (773) 777-6767
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Jankowska?
I used to intern at CCI. I learned a great deal while working for Anna as an intern. She was flexible if I needed more hours in a short amount of time. She is compassionate about her work which made me feel better about my own skills. I was able to identify what works best for me regarding therapy and how I would utilize those skills without any judgment. As a past intern I would recommend the facility to anyone who is ready to learn independently about what works best for them as a future therapist.
About Anna Jankowska, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1598843526
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Jankowska accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Jankowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Jankowska works at
12 patients have reviewed Anna Jankowska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Jankowska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Jankowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Jankowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.