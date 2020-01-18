See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Anna Jankowska, MA

Counseling
4.5 (12)
Overview

Anna Jankowska, MA is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Anna Jankowska works at Edulogos Ltd in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edulogos Ltd
    4515 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 777-6767
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jan 18, 2020
    I used to intern at CCI. I learned a great deal while working for Anna as an intern. She was flexible if I needed more hours in a short amount of time. She is compassionate about her work which made me feel better about my own skills. I was able to identify what works best for me regarding therapy and how I would utilize those skills without any judgment. As a past intern I would recommend the facility to anyone who is ready to learn independently about what works best for them as a future therapist.
    K. Bell — Jan 18, 2020
    Photo: Anna Jankowska, MA
    About Anna Jankowska, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598843526
