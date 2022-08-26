Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Hollaender-Bird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT
Overview
Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Antioch University.
Locations
West LA-Westwood1923 1/2 Westwood Blvd Ste 2, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 275-4629
Universal City-Hollywood3255 Cahuenga Blvd W Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90068 Directions (818) 940-1855
Glendale Office121 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 940-1855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm in my late 30s and Anna is my first therapist! I chose Anna because her understanding of Mexican/Latino culture and because of her experience with people who work in the entertainment industry. She has made me feel comfortable and understood in my sessions with her. She's professional, kind and funny! Her approach makes me feel comfortable and more open to talking to her about my issues. PLUS- she's ok to text with you to set up appointments!
About Anna Hollaender-Bird, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix House
- Antioch University
Anna Hollaender-Bird speaks Spanish.
