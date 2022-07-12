See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Anna Grubenhoff, FNP-BC

Anna Grubenhoff, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Anna Grubenhoff, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Anna Grubenhoff works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Th G LLC Western Hills
    2001 Anderson Ferry Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Very professional and easy to work with. Very responsive to my needs.
    Kevin Molloy — Jul 12, 2022
    Anna Grubenhoff, FNP-BC
    About Anna Grubenhoff, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144501057
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Grubenhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Grubenhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Grubenhoff works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Anna Grubenhoff’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Anna Grubenhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Grubenhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Grubenhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Grubenhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

