Anna Gorelik, PA

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anna Gorelik, PA is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Anna Gorelik works at NYU Langone Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine - Brooklyn
    2408 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 339-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Anna Gorelik, PA

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407139801
