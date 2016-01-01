Anna Hinojosa-Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez, LPC is a Counselor in Brownsville, TX.
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez works at
Locations
Ebony Center Pllc2905 Central Blvd Ste C, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 546-6100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Anna Hinojosa-Gomez, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1598716086
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Hinojosa-Gomez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Anna Hinojosa-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Hinojosa-Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Hinojosa-Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Hinojosa-Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.