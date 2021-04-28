See All Family Doctors in National City, CA
Anna Gil, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Anna Gil, FNP-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anna Gil, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from South University and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Anna Gil works at Francisco Gil MD in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Francisco Gil Professional Medical Corporation
    655 Euclid Ave Ste 405, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 479-0822
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anna Gil?

    Apr 28, 2021
    I had been to several doctors throughout the year’s and I couldn’t find a doctor that I felt comfortable with until I meet Dr Francisco Gil. I have been coming to his office for almost 15 years. And when I found out his daughter Dr. Ana Gil was going to be part of the team I was looking forward in meeting her. She has made life so much easier and is very helpful and you can talk to her just about anything. And not to mention the office staff is by far one of the best I have come across. Everyone is so welcome and nice and professional. I would not trade my doctor and office staff for nothing!
    Cynthia Porras — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anna Gil, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Anna Gil, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anna Gil to family and friends

    Anna Gil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anna Gil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anna Gil, FNP-C.

    About Anna Gil, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174973986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • South University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Gil, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna Gil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna Gil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Gil works at Francisco Gil MD in National City, CA. View the full address on Anna Gil’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anna Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Gil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anna Gil, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.