Anna Filipski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Filipski, LMHC
Overview
Anna Filipski, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Heidi J. Napolitano MD7601 Conroy Windermere Rd Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 704-1461
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Can't ask for better.
About Anna Filipski, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992913503
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Filipski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Filipski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Anna Filipski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Filipski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Filipski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Filipski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.