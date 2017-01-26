Dr. Coward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Coward, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Coward, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
The Inwood Clinic - New York State Psychiatric Institute (nyspi)26 Sherman Ave, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 942-1444
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
i wish I had found someone like Dr Coward, earlier in my life Her support, guidance and compassion gave me the foundation to which I could go forward in my life She was so instrumental in my growth. I would recommend her for anyone, but for those suffering with traumas and attachment disorders they most certainly should consider her treatment.
- Psychology
- English
