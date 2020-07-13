Anna Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Clark, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Clark, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Anna Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Women's Care Associates7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-1031
-
2
Houston Women's Care Associates7400 Fannin St Ste 1050, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-1031Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Clark?
Love her professionalism and patient.
About Anna Clark, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1144657602
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Clark works at
24 patients have reviewed Anna Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.