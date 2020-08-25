Anna Bruschi-Skop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Bruschi-Skop, LMHC
Overview
Anna Bruschi-Skop, LMHC is a Counselor in Buffalo, NY.
Anna Bruschi-Skop works at
Locations
Lake Shore Behavioral Health951 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14213 Directions (716) 884-0700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
In the age of COVID everyone is in survival mode, while therapists/counselors are working tirelessly to help people find peace. That in and of itself deserves SO much recognition. I never had the pleasure to work with Anna, but Anna worked for me! She helped me connect with a local EMDR therapist, when I had no luck for the last 6 months. My healing was important to her ( a total stranger)! Thank you so much Anna!
About Anna Bruschi-Skop, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679768345
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Bruschi-Skop accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Bruschi-Skop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Anna Bruschi-Skop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Bruschi-Skop.
