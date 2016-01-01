Dr. Anna Bodnar, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodnar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Bodnar, DC
Overview
Dr. Anna Bodnar, DC is a Chiropractor in Jesup, GA.
Dr. Bodnar works at
Locations
-
1
Bodnar Chiropractic Center156 SW Broad St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 385-1152
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Bodnar, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1750475968
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodnar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodnar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bodnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodnar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodnar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.