Dr. Anna Birgin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Birgin, OD
Overview
Dr. Anna Birgin, OD is an Optometrist in Vernon Hills, IL.
Dr. Birgin works at
Locations
-
1
Lens Crafters503 HAWTHORN CTR, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 816-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birgin?
My experiance with Dr. Birgin was very good. SHe was pleasant, and professional and spent the right amount if time to make sure everything was done correclty and accurately. She explained everything very well and provided all options. I would recomend her to anyone in need of an eye exam. BC
About Dr. Anna Birgin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043590706
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birgin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birgin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birgin works at
Dr. Birgin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birgin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.