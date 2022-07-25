See All Physicians Assistants in Greensboro, NC
Anna Becker

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (21)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Anna Becker is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC. 

Anna Becker works at Eagle Family Medicine At Triad in Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eagle Family Medicine At Triad
    3511 W Market St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 852-3800
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Jul 25, 2022
    Anna truly cares about you. She will take the time to listen to you to determine the best way to proceed. I have never had a Dr that would listen in my 67 years. Love her openness.
    DeDe — Jul 25, 2022
    About Anna Becker

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1063810976
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna Becker works at Eagle Family Medicine At Triad in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Anna Becker’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Anna Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

