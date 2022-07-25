Anna Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Becker
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Becker is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC.
Anna Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eagle Family Medicine At Triad3511 W Market St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27403 Directions (336) 852-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Becker?
Anna truly cares about you. She will take the time to listen to you to determine the best way to proceed. I have never had a Dr that would listen in my 67 years. Love her openness.
About Anna Becker
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063810976
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Becker accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Becker works at
21 patients have reviewed Anna Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.