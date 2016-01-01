Anna Aparicio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Anna Aparicio, FNP
Overview
Anna Aparicio, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Anna Aparicio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TMCOne - Harrison70 N Harrison Rd, Tucson, AZ 85748 Directions (520) 324-4403
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Aparicio?
About Anna Aparicio, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437501749
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Aparicio accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Aparicio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anna Aparicio works at
2 patients have reviewed Anna Aparicio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Aparicio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Aparicio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Aparicio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.