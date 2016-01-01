Dr. Weitzman-Swain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Weitzman-Swain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ann Weitzman-Swain, PHD is a Psychologist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Weitzman-Swain works at
Locations
Grace Psychotherapy & Psychological Assesment Services of North Ga1 Huntington Rd Ste 801, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 552-0450
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Weitzman-Swain, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033281779
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzman-Swain accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzman-Swain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzman-Swain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzman-Swain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzman-Swain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzman-Swain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.