Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Tucker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ann Tucker, PHD is a Psychologist in Quakertown, PA.
Dr. Tucker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Life After Loss Counseling LLC200 Apple St Ste 4, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 643-3011
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Dr. Ann Tucker was the first psychologist to ever make me feel comfortable, relaxed, and completely open during our sessions. I cannot say enough good things about her, she was worth every dollar spent!
About Dr. Ann Tucker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1043388762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.